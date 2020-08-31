Business

FREE | Read the August edition of Business Law & Tax

Celebrity trademarks, e-commerce risk protection, the Dis-Chem price ruling and more

31 August 2020 - 17:38
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper.

In this edition, read about celebrity trademarks, e-commerce risk protection, the Dis-Chem price ruling by the Competition Tribunal; distressed mergers and acquisitions; and much more.

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.