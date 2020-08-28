Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Building your business to thrive in a crisis
Michael Avery speaks to Pavlo Phitidis the founder of Aurik Business, about his newest book, Reset, Rebuild, Reignite
28 August 2020 - 16:08
Michael Avery speaks to Pavlo Phitidis the founder of Aurik Business, about his newest book, Reset, Rebuild, Reignite: Build Your Business to Thrive in a Crisis.
In the book, stories of business owners who have successfully turned the crisis to their advantage are underpinned by Pavlo's practical, action-oriented insights, tactics and strategies that will have you reading with a highlighter in hand, and will equip you to tackle any crisis that affects your business.
