A CFO’s view: SA businesses are showing resilience in a time of disruption

The biggest shift

Sage’s research found that CFOs face new complexities due to Covid-19, including managing a remote workforce and expanding security and compliance mandates. This is the most fundamental change in their job responsibilities in the past decade. It has even overtaken business strategy which, until recently, was considered the most significant shift.

Today, nearly a third (27%) of senior financial decisionmakers have taken on the responsibility of remote-worker management since lockdown began.

But it’s not only CFOs that are playing a bigger role in digital strategy. The entire C-suite is getting involved. Our research found that in 75% of businesses it’s the CEO who drives the overall strategy, with vital input, insight and direction from the CFO and CIO. This suggests that digital transformation is no longer the sole responsibility of the CIO and is central to business strategy.

And, since budgetary approval is a key element of digital strategy, the finance function has also moved to the core of business strategy.

Covid challenges

Before Covid-19, complying with ever-evolving finance legislation was a top concern for CFOs. Now they have the added challenge of ensuring compliance across a decentralised network, a scattered workforce and larger attack surface.

All the trends that were at play before the pandemic have been accelerated with compliance, cybersecurity and data protection rising to the top of the challenge pile.

As the gatekeepers of data, CFOs are increasingly looking to emerging technology to decrease risk, enable real-time decision-making, and help them build a finance function that can withstand future challenges.

The shift to remote working also changed senior financial decisionmakers’ priorities. It’s no longer only about managing new data, technologies and stakeholder expectations. They must also maximise their technology investments by enabling their teams to work remotely, while retaining accountability, transparency and productivity.