WATCH: Preparing for your retirement during Covid-19

Michael Avery talks to a panel about planning for retirement and how Covid-19 may affect your plans

14 July 2020 - 14:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN
According to the 2019 Alexander Forbes Member Watch, South Africans need to contribute 17% of their income for 40 years to retire comfortably on 75% of their final pensionable salary.

The frightening reality from the 2019 Member Watch analysis shows that the average replacement ratio at retirement is only 26.2%.

Michael Avery talks to Alexander Forbes’s Belinda Sullivan; Andrew Davison from Old Mutual Corporate; and founder of Planning Retirement Dave Crawford about what this year’s survey reveals about one of the most important aspects of our financial lives and how Covid-19 is affecting it. 

Oasis berated for holding back pension benefits of former employees

Funds are failing to balance the competing interests of the employer and the member
1 day ago

No progress yet on access to retirement savings as UIF Ters comes to an end

Cosatu is disappointed that the Treasury is not moving fast enough with the relief
5 days ago

Rand firms as geopolitical tensions and virus cases rise

The rising number of Covid-19 infections globally continues to weigh on investor sentiment
4 hours ago

World stocks fall on US-China tension and Covid-19 lockdowns

Tension grew between the US and China after the US rejected China’s disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea
5 hours ago

In this episode of You and Your Money, Michael Porter is focussing on the topic of grant funding for your business with Bryan Hirsch and Nadia ...
20 hours ago

