Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Preparing for your retirement during Covid-19
Michael Avery talks to a panel about planning for retirement and how Covid-19 may affect your plans
14 July 2020 - 14:54
According to the 2019 Alexander Forbes Member Watch, South Africans need to contribute 17% of their income for 40 years to retire comfortably on 75% of their final pensionable salary.
The frightening reality from the 2019 Member Watch analysis shows that the average replacement ratio at retirement is only 26.2%.
Michael Avery talks to Alexander Forbes’s Belinda Sullivan; Andrew Davison from Old Mutual Corporate; and founder of Planning Retirement Dave Crawford about what this year’s survey reveals about one of the most important aspects of our financial lives and how Covid-19 is affecting it.