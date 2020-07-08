Register for a discussion on SMEs and the launch of the Kisby SME Fund
Register for the Business Day Dialogues online discussion on July 10 at 9am
Kisby is a new, innovative fund concept in SA that provides funds to SMEs through an online loan platform underpinned by a debt marketplace, powered by 4AX Debt Services.
4AX’s financial and regulatory technology (collectively its credit marketplace) enables capital deployment by creating a more inclusive, safe and digital marketplace to meet the needs of SMEs and mid-cap counters.
With capital provided by the impact capital investor, Kisby will provide affordable funding solutions to SA SMEs. Kisby uses technology to solve the administration of a mass lending solution.
Join us for a Business Day Dialogues online discussion as our panel of experts focus on the SME landscape and the launch of the Kisby SME Fund.
Speakers include:
- Mark Barnes — executive chair, Kisby SME Fund
- Sean Emery — CEO and co-founder, Rainfin
- Fatima Vadwa — MD, 27Four Investment Managers
- Andile Khumalo — CEO, KhumaloCo
Event details:
Date: Friday, July 10 2020
Time: 9am — 10.30am
Cost: Free
