Register for a discussion on SMEs and the launch of the Kisby SME Fund

Kisby is a new, innovative fund concept in SA that provides funds to SMEs through an online loan platform underpinned by a debt marketplace, powered by 4AX Debt Services.

4AX’s financial and regulatory technology (collectively its credit marketplace) enables capital deployment by creating a more inclusive, safe and digital marketplace to meet the needs of SMEs and mid-cap counters.

With capital provided by the impact capital investor, Kisby will provide affordable funding solutions to SA SMEs. Kisby uses technology to solve the administration of a mass lending solution.

Read more about the how the Kisby Fund aims to raise R5bn to supports SMES

Join us for a Business Day Dialogues online discussion as our panel of experts focus on the SME landscape and the launch of the Kisby SME Fund.

Speakers include:

Mark Barnes — executive chair, Kisby SME Fund

Sean Emery — CEO and co-founder, Rainfin

Fatima Vadwa — MD, 27Four Investment Managers

Andile Khumalo — CEO, KhumaloCo

Event details:

Date: Friday, July 10 2020

Time: 9am — 10.30am

Cost: Free