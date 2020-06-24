Anthos is Google’s answer to enterprise workload orchestration

We live in interesting times. Given the increasing pace of change these days, maybe the universal global lockdowns and unprecedented global pandemics offer us a chance to reflect on how we approach cloud computing.

The purpose of this paper is to highlight the opportunities that Google’s Anthos, together with changes to team practices, make available to the African market to accelerate digital transformation and increase the global competitiveness of African enterprises.

Anthos​ is Google’s highly anticipated answer to enterprise workload orchestration. The reality in enterprises today is a mix of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. Organisations choose the best fit for their technology needs, using price, location, and vendor requirements as decision points.

Anthos gives the enterprise the power to:

modernise in place;

automate policy and security at scale; and

future-proof investments with an interface that provides consistency across platforms.

Anthos is built on Kubernetes, the Google-backed, open-source industry leader in container orchestration and workload portability. Kubernetes is now ​globally considered the best​ way to design and orchestrate enterprise architecture while still maintaining platform portability. Anthos also supports a new way of delivery. Even as enterprises change the way they build their software, so they find themselves changing how they build teams.

Click below to view the full white paper: