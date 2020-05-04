Business

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What SMEs can do to repair their balance sheets

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to financial experts about some innovative funding solutions for SMEs

04 May 2020 - 18:22
Picture: 123RF/ALPHA SPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHA SPIRIT

Month-end has come and gone and it looks as if the Unemployment Insurance Fund was a complete disaster.

So what do you do to repair your balance sheet? Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to Kumaran Padaychee, CEO of Spartan SME Finance; Michael Brandon, head of sales: customised trade solutions at Nedbank; John Morrow, COO of Altfin Solutions; and Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital, about innovative funding solutions for SMEs.

Rescue loan scheme for SMEs ready for launch

Reserve Bank helps commercial banks to provide survival funds
Business
1 day ago

Chivas Regal’s ‘Business Unusual’ project inspires SMEs as lockdown continues

SPONSORED | The Instagram Live TV series runs every Wednesday at 4.30pm over the next five weeks
Business
5 days ago

Asset manager Stanlib launches Khanyisa impact fund

The fund will pursue ESG investments in line with SA’s economic growth and development
Companies
4 days ago

Morai Solutions to use temporary spectrum for rural data network

The Altron Nexus affiliate will use spectrum in television white spaces to provide reliable data access during the Covid-19 crisis
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: How are SMEs going to survive the new lockdown levels?

Business Day TV talks to a panel of economists and industry experts about the new lockdown levels
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Chivas Regal’s ‘Business Unusual’ project ...
Business
2.
10 tips for businesses taking the plunge into the ...
Business
3.
Book a seat at the 2019 Business Day TV SME Summit
Business
4.
Domain registration tool to help small firms
Business
5.
Black-owned tourism ventures thrive due to grants
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.