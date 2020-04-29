Chivas Regal’s ‘Business Unusual’ project inspires SMEs as lockdown continues
The Instagram Live TV series runs every Wednesday at 4.30pm over the next five weeks
Whisky brand Chivas Regal is taking lockdown difficulties faced by small businesses to heart with the launch of Business Unusual – a digitally led campaign designed to offer much-needed support for small business owners and entrepreneurs over this difficult time.
A StatsSA survey has revealed that 42.2% of the countries’ businesses reported that they’ve run out of financial resources to see them through the extended lockdown period. A further four out of 10 small businesses are facing the reality that they may not be able to reopen their doors post lockdown. There’s a dire need for support and advice for business survival. Chivas Regal is stepping in to provide both.
Senior brand manager at Chivas Regal, Blue Masoka says, “There are countless businesses struggling to keep afloat with business owners and entrepreneurs concerned about how they are going to bounce back from this. The idea behind Business Unusual is to inspire them with stories from industry leaders who have been through this and brought their business back from the brink of failure. These stories will be told from the homes of these industry leaders in true lockdown fashion.”
The Chivas Business Unusual Instagram Live TV series, which runs over the next five weeks, will be hosted by seasoned entrepreneur and media personality, Andile Khumalo. Various industry thought leaders will share their origin stories, business adventures and insights into how to survive as a business during the current Covid-19 context.
Khumalo has more than 20 years of finance and business experience. He is the founder and CEO of specialist investment firm, KhumaloCo, which invests in companies operating in the tech, media, telecoms and financial services sector. He even hosted his own show on PowerFM.
In addition, Chivas Regal will be supporting small businesses and budding entrepreneurs by giving away R35,000 in funding every week to help them with a much-needed cash injection. All they need to do is tune in to the live show on Instagram Live TV on Wednesdays at 4.30pm in April and May, to see how they can get involved.
More than 1,000 viewers/listeners tuned in for the first episode on April 22, when Khumalo chatted to self-taught chef and popular YouTube personality Luyanda Mafanya, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape. Her cooking channel has an audience of more than 200k followers across her social platforms.
His next guest will be Sibu Mabena, creative businesswoman and founder of Duma Collective – an entertainment-consulting boutique. With a new guest on the show every week, stay tuned to the Chivas Regal South Africa Instagram page to see who’s next.
“We understand that businesses and entrepreneurs require a unique mix of financial advice and support to succeed and help grow our country’s economy over these unusual times we find ourselves in,” says Masoka. “At Chivas Regal, success is a blend. Just as we blend together whiskies to create an award-winning scotch, Business Unusual blends new business challenges with expert advice. That’s the impetus behind this campaign.”
Watch Chivas Business Unusual with host Andile Khumalo on the Chivas Regal South Africa Instagram channel.
This article was paid for by Chivas Regal.