WATCH: How M&A are getting cancelled due to Covid-19

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a panel of business executives about how Covid-19 is affecting mergers and acquisitions

28 April 2020 - 14:53
The coronavirus lockdown in SA raises some potentially deal-breaking obstacles to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) already underway — but it presents opportunities for acquirers, too.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Johan Holtzhausen, MD of PSG Capital; Arie Maree, director at Ansarada, a world leader in M&A technology; Eldad Friedman, joint head of  investment banking at Investec; and Lydia Shadrach-Razzino, executive at ENSafrica in the corporate commercial department, about how Covid-19 is affecting M&A.

