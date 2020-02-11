Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 to transform your business digitally

Need a kick-start to digitally transform your business in 2020? Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre on March 3 2020 from 8am to 4pm.

Hosted by Andile Khumalo, this full-day conference and exhibition will awaken business leaders to the rapidly changing future where the physical, digital and biological spheres merge, bringing with it opportunities for growth; shifting career paths; and previously unthinkable strategies.

Thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions will focus on the human story in a digitally disrupted and technologically transformed age, and deliberate the opportunities and challenges for SA businesses.