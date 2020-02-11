Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 to transform your business digitally
This full-day conference will awaken business leaders to our rapidly changing future
11 February 2020 - 18:04
Need a kick-start to digitally transform your business in 2020? Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre on March 3 2020 from 8am to 4pm.
Hosted by Andile Khumalo, this full-day conference and exhibition will awaken business leaders to the rapidly changing future where the physical, digital and biological spheres merge, bringing with it opportunities for growth; shifting career paths; and previously unthinkable strategies.
Thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions will focus on the human story in a digitally disrupted and technologically transformed age, and deliberate the opportunities and challenges for SA businesses.
Some of our experts and thought leaders include:
- Musa Kalenga: CEO & founder, Bridge Labs
- Tashmia Ismail-Saville: CEO, Youth Employment Service
- Reshaad Sha: CEO, Liquid Telecom SA
- Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa: CEO, Naspers
- Alison Jacobson: Director, The Field Institute
- Kirtan Sita: MD: Technology, Accenture
- Marius Oosthuizen: Global futurist
- Jonas Bogoshi: CEO, BCX
- Tumelo Seaketso: Organisation transformation & talent director, Deloitte
View the full list of participants.
The following topics will be addressed:
- The fourth industrial revolution is here: are SA businesses ready?
- Platform economy in 4IR
- Redefining the future of your business
- Business leadership for 4IR
- The dark side of digital
- The future of the workforce
- What do South African CEOs really think of 4IR?
- The future of digital in healthcare
- The road to connectivity
- The downsides of the connected world