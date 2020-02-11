Business

Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 to transform your business digitally

This full-day conference will awaken business leaders to our rapidly changing future

11 February 2020 - 18:04
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO

Need a kick-start to digitally transform your business in 2020? Attend Business Day Focus 4.0 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre on March 3 2020 from 8am to 4pm.

Hosted by Andile Khumalo, this full-day conference and exhibition will awaken business leaders to the rapidly changing future where the physical, digital and biological spheres merge, bringing with it opportunities for growth; shifting career paths; and previously unthinkable strategies.

Thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions will focus on the human story in a digitally disrupted and technologically transformed age, and deliberate the opportunities and challenges for SA businesses.

Some of our experts and thought leaders include:

  • Musa Kalenga: CEO & founder, Bridge Labs
  • Tashmia Ismail-Saville: CEO, Youth Employment Service 
  • Reshaad Sha: CEO, Liquid Telecom SA
  • Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa: CEO, Naspers
  • Alison Jacobson: Director, The Field Institute
  • Kirtan Sita: MD: Technology, Accenture
  • Marius Oosthuizen: Global futurist
  • Jonas Bogoshi: CEO, BCX
  • Tumelo Seaketso: Organisation transformation & talent director, Deloitte

View the full list of participants.

The following topics will be addressed:

  • The fourth industrial revolution is here: are SA businesses ready?
  • Platform economy in 4IR
  • Redefining the future of your business
  • Business leadership for 4IR
  • The dark side of digital
  • The future of the workforce
  • What do South African CEOs really think of 4IR?
  • The future of digital in healthcare
  • The road to connectivity
  • The downsides of the connected world

View the full agenda.

>> Click here to book

 

R1,250 excluding VAT per ticket. 

For more information, visit the Business Day Focus 4.0 website.

Most read

1.
SA SME Fund invests in A2Pay to finance spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA is set to lose preferential access to US ...
National
3.
Huge demand for masks in China but plastics ...
World / Asia
4.
Cosatu’s rescue plan not the way to go, warns BNP ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.