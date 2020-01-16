Be part of an exclusive think-tank of SA business leaders on March 3 2020

Business Day Focus 4.0 is an exclusive think-tank that awakens South African business leaders to the rapidly changing future where the physical, digital and biological spheres merge as a result of technological innovation.

Billed as “embracing the fourth industrial revolution (4IR),” the conference will address emerging trends, opportunities and challenges, and highlight success models for consideration in an ever-changing business environment.

Business Day Focus 4.0 conference and exhibition is billed as a new platform for information-sharing and debate that intently examines the impact of 4IR in SA.

The line-up of speakers includes:

Musa Kalenga – CEO and founder, Bridge Labs

Reshaad Sha – CEO, Liquid Telecom South Africa

Alison Jacobson – director, The Field Institute

Prof. Brian Armstrong – chair: digital business, Wits Business School

Tashmia Ismail-Saville – CEO, Youth Employment Service

Jonas Bogoshi – CEO, BCX

Kirtan Sita – MD: technology, Accenture

Marius Oosthuizen – futurist

Suren Govender – group chief digital officer, Life Healthcare Group

Tumelo Seaketso – organisation transformation and talent director, Deloitte

Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa – impact area manager: networked systems and applications, CSIR

Prof. Tawana Kupe – vice chancellor, University of Pretoria

Dave Ives – digital advisory executive, Altron Karabina

Vino Govender CM(SA) – executive: strategy, mergers and acquisitions and innovation, Dark Fibre Africa

José Casado Suarez – professor IE University/ School of Human Sciences & Technology, IE University

Nomso Kana - nuclear scientist and founder, Sun n Shield 84 Tech

Jon Foster-Pedley – dean and director, Henley Business School

Media personality and entrepreneur Andile Khumalo will perform the MC duties, supported by panel moderators Dominic Gaobepe (business consultant and author), and Joanne Joseph (presenter on 702 and eNCA).

The conference agenda, consisting of thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions, will touch on the following topics:

4IR is here: are South African businesses ready?

Platform economy in 4IR

Redefining the future of your business

Business leadership for 4IR

The dark side of digital

The future of the workforce

What do South African CEOs really think of 4IR?

The future of digital in healthcare

The road to connectivity

The downsides of the connected world

The interim agenda and speaker profiles can be viewed online on www.bdfocus4.co.za.

Business Day Focus 4.0 is supported by the following organisations:

Platinum partners: Liquid Telecom South Africa, University of Pretoria.

Gold partners: Investec Private Banking, MIP Holdings, Dark Fibre Africa, Wits Business School, McDonald’s SA, Life Healthcare Group, Deloitte Consulting, Exxaro, Johannesburg Business School (JBS), Altron Karabina, SCiBOTRON, IE University, Henley & Partners, BCX, and Henley Business School.

Silver partners: Pragma, Commerce Quest South Africa, University of Johannesburg, Redshift Cyber Security, DHL Express SA, Etion SA, Thusano Group, Apex BI, Barloworld Logistics, Milpark Business School, Rikatec, Afrox, Petromarine, FlowCentric Mining, CZ Electronics, Lesedi Nuclear Services, Innovo Networks, IronTree, Ukwazi Operations, and Interwaste.

The event details:





Date: March 3 2020

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre

Time: 8am to 4pm

Ticket price: R1,250 ex VAT per ticket. Booking five or more tickets? Use the promo code BDF405 for a 10% discount.