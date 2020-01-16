Be part of an exclusive think-tank of SA business leaders on March 3 2020
Hear how to digitally transform your business in 2020 at Business Day Focus 4.0
Business Day Focus 4.0 is an exclusive think-tank that awakens South African business leaders to the rapidly changing future where the physical, digital and biological spheres merge as a result of technological innovation.
Billed as “embracing the fourth industrial revolution (4IR),” the conference will address emerging trends, opportunities and challenges, and highlight success models for consideration in an ever-changing business environment.
Business Day Focus 4.0 conference and exhibition is billed as a new platform for information-sharing and debate that intently examines the impact of 4IR in SA.
The line-up of speakers includes:
- Musa Kalenga – CEO and founder, Bridge Labs
- Reshaad Sha – CEO, Liquid Telecom South Africa
- Alison Jacobson – director, The Field Institute
- Prof. Brian Armstrong – chair: digital business, Wits Business School
- Tashmia Ismail-Saville – CEO, Youth Employment Service
- Jonas Bogoshi – CEO, BCX
- Kirtan Sita – MD: technology, Accenture
- Marius Oosthuizen – futurist
- Suren Govender – group chief digital officer, Life Healthcare Group
- Tumelo Seaketso – organisation transformation and talent director, Deloitte
- Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa – impact area manager: networked systems and applications, CSIR
- Prof. Tawana Kupe – vice chancellor, University of Pretoria
- Dave Ives – digital advisory executive, Altron Karabina
- Vino Govender CM(SA) – executive: strategy, mergers and acquisitions and innovation, Dark Fibre Africa
- José Casado Suarez – professor IE University/ School of Human Sciences & Technology, IE University
- Nomso Kana - nuclear scientist and founder, Sun n Shield 84 Tech
- Jon Foster-Pedley – dean and director, Henley Business School
Media personality and entrepreneur Andile Khumalo will perform the MC duties, supported by panel moderators Dominic Gaobepe (business consultant and author), and Joanne Joseph (presenter on 702 and eNCA).
The conference agenda, consisting of thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions, will touch on the following topics:
- 4IR is here: are South African businesses ready?
- Platform economy in 4IR
- Redefining the future of your business
- Business leadership for 4IR
- The dark side of digital
- The future of the workforce
- What do South African CEOs really think of 4IR?
- The future of digital in healthcare
- The road to connectivity
- The downsides of the connected world
The interim agenda and speaker profiles can be viewed online on www.bdfocus4.co.za.
Business Day Focus 4.0 is supported by the following organisations:
Platinum partners: Liquid Telecom South Africa, University of Pretoria.
Gold partners: Investec Private Banking, MIP Holdings, Dark Fibre Africa, Wits Business School, McDonald’s SA, Life Healthcare Group, Deloitte Consulting, Exxaro, Johannesburg Business School (JBS), Altron Karabina, SCiBOTRON, IE University, Henley & Partners, BCX, and Henley Business School.
Silver partners: Pragma, Commerce Quest South Africa, University of Johannesburg, Redshift Cyber Security, DHL Express SA, Etion SA, Thusano Group, Apex BI, Barloworld Logistics, Milpark Business School, Rikatec, Afrox, Petromarine, FlowCentric Mining, CZ Electronics, Lesedi Nuclear Services, Innovo Networks, IronTree, Ukwazi Operations, and Interwaste.
The event details:
- Date: March 3 2020
- Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre
- Time: 8am to 4pm
- Ticket price: R1,250 ex VAT per ticket. Booking five or more tickets? Use the promo code BDF405 for a 10% discount.