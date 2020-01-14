Navigating offshore investments in a world gone mad

Investors who took money offshore have enjoyed a great decade, with top-performing equity funds invested abroad returning average annual returns in excess of 15% a year in rand terms.

But asset managers say you shouldn’t expect the good times to continue because the start of the new decade looks very different to the start of the last one.

Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation, says the past decade began after poor returns from equity markets and a short while after the global financial crisis.

While the recovery from the global financial crisis started in 2009, valuations (share prices relative to expected earnings) were still undemanding, he says.

Now conditions are very different, valuations are much more stretched and the outlook is more challenging than it was when the last decade started, Koekemoer says.

The past decade has been one of low interest rates, lots of easy monetary policies from central banks (quantitative easing), and many government bond yields are at negative yields.

It is difficult to see much more support coming from a monetary policy perspective that could help financial markets to move another leg up, he says.

The US enjoyed strong returns even at the end of the past decade, helped by significant corporate tax cuts, but this is also less likely to be repeated over the next decade, Koekemoer says.

“Equities remain where you want to be invested, as this is the asset class with the best probability of giving you reasonable return above inflation over the next decade, but we just don’t think returns will be as good as they were this past decade.”

Alex Tedder, Schroders chief investment officer of global and US equities, also cautions investors to expect lower returns.

After a 10-year period in which the S&P 500 has delivered a 250% total return (in dollars) and global equities have more than doubled, it seems reasonable to assume more modest returns from equities going forward, he says.

Tedder says volatility is likely to increase and stock selection will become more important as global uncertainty continues and the US bull market shows early signs of exhaustion.

Global growth slowed in 2019 and this trend is likely to continue as trade wars and political turmoil persist, he says.