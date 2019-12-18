Business Drought-stricken agriculture sector expected to turn corner in 2020 Weather Service predicts above-normal rainfall, which will boost yield of summer crops BL PREMIUM

Weather conditions are likely to improve in 2020, according to experts, bringing relief to an agricultural sector hard hit by droughts and rolling power cuts.

While hot and dry conditions are expected to persist well into the new year, agricultural economists say the sector will rebound and make a substantial contribution to the GDP next year.