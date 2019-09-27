Business Time for government to act, says Capitec CEO The government needs to urgently implement plans to revive the economy, says Gerrie Fourie BL PREMIUM

The head of Capitec, which has grown to be the country’s third most valuable bank just 18 years after it was founded, has joined a growing list of business leaders calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to accelerate the pace of reforms to lift the moribund economy.

Speaking after the release of the company’s interim earnings, Gerrie Fourie, whose company is adding workers while some peers are retrenching, said he was still optimistic about the country’s prospects though the government needed to move faster to boost an economy that is being strangled by less than 1% growth and a 29% unemployment rate.