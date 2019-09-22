Venture capital industry is taking off, but will it keep flying?
Proposed cap on tax deductions creates uncertainty over growth in sector
22 September 2019 - 18:37
Ten years ago, R242m flowed to small businesses from venture capital investors in SA. Fast forward to 2018, and at least R1.5bn of known venture capital deals were sealed in the country.
Venture capital is investment made to startup companies and small businesses.
