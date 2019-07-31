State at odds with Forever Resorts over BEE partner
Sale of 30% stake five years after initial 2003 sell-off is being contested by public enterprises department
31 July 2019 - 20:14
The continuity of black economic empowerment (BEE) shareholdings in assets sold by the state has become a problem regarding the state’s sale of Aventura resorts for R200m way back in 2003.
The problems surrounding the sale of the state-owned holiday resorts to the private sector have been ongoing for about 10 years and were again raised by department of public enterprises officials in a briefing on Wednesday to the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises.
