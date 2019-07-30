Book your seat to travel to Rwanda with Kaya Business Travel

Organised by the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda, a lobby group for business in Rwanda that brings entrepreneurs from different countries together, the inaugural Golden Business Forum will focus on increasing trade among African countries and the rest of the world.

Rwanda is one of the continent's fastest-growing economies, and on this trip, SA entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to connect with similar businesses in Rwanda.

Travellers will also be supported in finding investment and partnership opportunities tailored for them, to help them understand their sector’s landscape on the continent.

Business opportunities include the following:

manufacturing;

agro-processing;

real estate and construction;

infrastructure;

information and communications technology;

mining;

energy;

education;

health; and

tourism.

In an interview with Kaya Bizz, Kaya financial director Trevor Mwale said: “This is an initiative to take SA entrepreneurs and business leaders to experience the rest of the continent and explore opportunities available to them.”

The four-day trip will include leisurely activities such as entry to the Genocide Memorial Museum, a scenic drive to Lake Kivu where travellers will enjoy dinner on the lake, a bus tour through Kigali and more.

The trip takes place from August 8 to 11, for the all-inclusive cost of R24,500 per person.

For more information on how you can explore Rwanda with Kaya Business Travel, visit kayafm.co.za .

This article was paid for by Kaya FM.