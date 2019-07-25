Why you should hire a Saica (AGA)SA in your organisation
Recruit professional excellence that stands out from the crowd
The accounting profession is changing. Financial recruiting is intensifying in terms of attracting the right talent and retaining experienced finance professionals to meet global best-practice standards and elevate the industry.
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is one of the world’s leading accounting institutes, playing an important role in SA’s dynamic business sector and making a significant impact on the social and economic development of the country.
Saica provides three accountancy and business designations that are the mark of accounting and financial excellence: CA(SA), AGA(SA) and AT(SA). All three are underpinned by Saica’s code of professional conduct and continuous professional development, equipping members and associates with the tools to uphold the highest level of professionalism, discipline and performance at the relevant business level.
Evodia Malebo, director of finance and budget management at the department of human settlements and a Saica AGA(SA) committee member, is testament to that.
“An AGA(SA) designation has boosted my career immensely. Having the letters AGA(SA) after my name has linked me to professional excellence, a drive for innovation, and high ethical standards that are recognisable to my employer,” she says.
“The difference I would like to make in the public sector is to help public institutions achieve excellent audit outcomes in the audit processes, optimise finance management operations and instil a culture of ethical conduct. I would also like to develop and lead capable and competent finance specialists.”
As the ideal designation for more technically minded general accountants, a Saica AGA(SA) designation is a symbol of professional integrity and acquired business skills to enhance organisational value. An AGA(SA) is a professional equipped with business skills and the technical competencies to deliver credible, quality work that adds value to an organisation. An employer can be assured of the quality and credibility of the Saica AGA(SA) designation.
When sourcing a financial professional in a sector where discerned talent remains rare, be sure to select a highly skilled candidate who can deliver solid, well-rounded value. A Saica AGA(SA) bridges the gap between operational and strategic management to help deliver success for any organisation.
Saica is at the forefront of developing, influencing and leading the highest standards in education and professional excellence to deliver quality accountancy skills for the nation.
“Leaders must lead by example − that is, setting the right tone and taking appropriate steps to ensure that internal controls in the sector are adequate and operating effectively,” says Malebo.
“Success is about getting great results. I am driven by delivering more than what is expected.”
This article was paid for by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.