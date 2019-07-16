Why you should hire a chartered accountant with a Saica (AGA)SA designation

The accounting profession is changing. Financial recruiting continues to intensify in terms of attracting the right talent and retaining experienced finance professionals to meet global, best-practice standards and elevate the industry.

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is one of the world’s leading accounting institutes, playing a significant role in the nation’s dynamic business sector and making a significant impact on the social and economic development of the country.

Saica provides three accountancy and business designations that are the mark of accounting and financial excellence, including CA(SA), AGA(SA, and the AT(SA). All three designations are underpinned by Saica’s code of professional conduct, continuous professional development, equipping members and associates with the tools to uphold the highest level of professionalism, discipline and performance at the relevant business level.

Evodia Malebo, director of finance and budget management at the department of human settlements and a Saica AGA(SA) committee member is a testament to that.

“An AGA(SA) designation has boosted my career immensely. Having the letters AGA(SA) after my name has linked me to professional excellence, a drive for innovation, and high ethical standards that are recognisable to my employer.