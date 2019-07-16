Why you should hire a chartered accountant with a Saica (AGA)SA designation
A Saica AGA(SA) bridges the gap between operational and strategic management
The accounting profession is changing. Financial recruiting continues to intensify in terms of attracting the right talent and retaining experienced finance professionals to meet global, best-practice standards and elevate the industry.
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is one of the world’s leading accounting institutes, playing a significant role in the nation’s dynamic business sector and making a significant impact on the social and economic development of the country.
Saica provides three accountancy and business designations that are the mark of accounting and financial excellence, including CA(SA), AGA(SA, and the AT(SA). All three designations are underpinned by Saica’s code of professional conduct, continuous professional development, equipping members and associates with the tools to uphold the highest level of professionalism, discipline and performance at the relevant business level.
Evodia Malebo, director of finance and budget management at the department of human settlements and a Saica AGA(SA) committee member is a testament to that.
“An AGA(SA) designation has boosted my career immensely. Having the letters AGA(SA) after my name has linked me to professional excellence, a drive for innovation, and high ethical standards that are recognisable to my employer.
The difference I would like to make in the public sector is to help public institutions to achieve excellent audit outcomes in the audit processes, optimise finance management operations and instil a culture of ethical conduct. I would also like to develop and lead capable and competent finance specialists.
As the ideal designation for more technically minded general accountants, a Saica AGA(SA) designation serves as a symbol of professional integrity, and acquired business skills to enhance organisational value. An employer can be assured of the quality and credibility of the Saica AGA(SA) designation.
When sourcing a financial professional in a sector where discerned talent remains rare, you want to be sure that you are selecting a candidate who is highly skilled and able to deliver solid, well-rounded value. A Saica AGA(SA) bridges the gap between operational and strategic management and is highly skilled to deliver success for any organisation.
Saica is at the forefront of developing, influencing and leading the highest standards in education and professional excellence in the delivery of quality accountancy skills for the nation.
“Leaders must lead by example − that is setting the right tone and taking appropriate steps to ensure that internal controls in the sector are adequate and operating effectively.
“Success is about getting great results. I am driven by delivering more than what is expected,” says Malebo.
