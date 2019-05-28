Mastering your medical scheme’s self-payment rules

Jill Larkan, head of health care at GTC, says you should think of it as a second unlimited savings account paid for by the scheme but which may not necessarily pay out at the rate your provider charges.

The stated self-payment gap could be quite wide — anything from R1,408 for an adult member to R18,800 (on an option with no savings account) and there are different rates for adult dependants and children on each option.

This value is amended annually by the scheme, and at times at higher rates than those applied to contributions. In 2018, while some self-payment gaps increased in line with contributions at around 9%, other were close to 12% and one option had an almost 27% increase in the self-payment gap.

Members who choose to have claims paid out of their medical savings accounts at cost rather than at scheme rates or within scheme limits for doctors, specialists, medicines and other services are likely to deplete their savings at a faster rate than claims that will accumulate towards the threshold. This will extend their self-payment gap beyond that stated in the brochure for the option.

For example, if you consult a doctor who charges R500 and you have instructed your scheme to pay your claims at cost, it will pay R500 from your savings account. If, however, the scheme’s reimbursement rate for a consultation is R350, only R350 of the R500 paid will count when the scheme considers whether you have reached the threshold or not.

In addition, if you buy R100 of over-the-counter medicines together with R450 of prescribed medicines, the scheme may pay the claims in full from your savings account but would exclude the R100 over-the-counter medicine when determining the claims that count towards threshold.

Your scheme may also exclude, for example, R150 of the prescribed medicines, because you did not use medicines on the scheme’s formulary, or list of approved medicines, or you did not get them from your scheme’s designated service provider, which is typically a particular pharmacy chain.

The effect of the amounts not accumulating towards your threshold is that your self-payment gap will be higher than the stated rand amount you see on the benefit option brochure or website.

The same rules will also apply to claims that count towards the self-payment gap. You may pay them at cost but they will only accumulate at the scheme rate.

Rules differ from scheme to scheme, but if any of these rules apply, be aware that they could affect your self-payment gap:

Medication is paid at 100% of the scheme rate if you use generic medicines but at a lower percentage, for example 75%, if you don’t use generics;

Sublimits apply to benefits such as optometry, specialised dentistry, psychiatry, psychology or for appliances such as wheelchairs or hearing aids. Any claims submitted over these sublimits will not accumulate towards the threshold;

Certain claims — for example for homeopathy, naturopathy and chiropractics — are excluded altogether;

Your scheme applies copayments for certain benefits and these can be paid from your medical savings account. Copayments will not, however, count towards threshold.

Once your qualifying claims exceed the threshold, you may find similar rules apply to above-threshold benefits. There may be limits or sublimits on benefits expressed as rand amounts or as a number of consultations, limiting the amount payable as an above-threshold benefit. Some benefits, such as those for over-the-counter medication, may be excluded altogether.