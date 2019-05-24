Attend a Business Day Dialogue on mastering your business future

Taking place in Gauteng on June 12 2019 is the next event in the popular Business Day Dialogues series, titled "C-Level Exchange: Mastering the Immediate Future".

The “distant future” may affect your business, but the “immediate future” already has. Futurists have the luxury of “maybe”, but those in the present have the burden of proof.

Be among the country’s progressive thought leaders as we debate topics such as managing the relationship between evolving culture and traditional competitive advantage; shifting mindsets and behaviour; best practice; agile ways of working; and the various facets of technology and innovation that support business growth.

Join us as we navigate the journey towards building smarter businesses.

Participants include:

The details

Date: June 12 2019

June 12 2019 Time: 7.30am–9.30am

7.30am–9.30am Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre

For more information, contact Michelle Rodrigues on RodriguesM@tisoblackstar.co.za.