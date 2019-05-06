Black-owned tourism ventures thrive due to grants

Thapelo Msimang was one of the youngest exhibitors at the annual Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban last week that was attended by thousands of delegates from South Africa and Africa’s travel establishments.

The 27-year-old events and conference centre manager at the Jozini Tiger Lodge was there to market his establishment. Located along the banks of Lake Jozini with views of the Lebombo Mountains, it offers luxurious accommodation and leisure activities such as fishing and game cruises.

The lodge was opened only a few years ago, thanks to a R28m grant from the Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF), a joint initiative of the department of tourism and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) aimed at increasing the participation of black people in the tourism industry by funding and mentoring their ventures.

Jozini Tiger Lodge is jointly owned by a consortium of local communities, including women and the youth, and employs only local people, creating 28 direct jobs.

Msimang said they could not ignore the premier gathering of everything concerning tourism on the continent.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is the biggest platform for African tourism businesses to meet global buyers of their products and services. We are hoping to meet with other partners so that we can get more people coming to our destination,” he said.

He has grown personally and professionally in the past six years he has been in the industry, Msimang said. “I started working at a B&B in Durban and when I came here I worked as a receptionist. I worked my way up and now I am the events and conference manager. I don’t think that my career would have advanced so high and so fast in any other field but tourism.

“This shows the potential of this industry and its ability to change lives. I believe that there are many opportunities for young people like myself in the industry, people who have oomph and ambition to achieve great things,” Msimang said.

Business is good

“We cater for the conferences, events and weddings. Our lodge is popular with both the international tourists as well as government officials who are booked here when they come for work in the region. Business is good,” he said.

In fact, he said business is so good that other establishments such as timeshares and B&Bs are building near Jozini Tiger Lodge due to the demand. Even locals are hiring rooms out to local and international visitors.

Moemise Motsepe, head of marketing and communications at the NEF, said Jozini Tiger Lodge is one of success stories of the TTF.

His organisation signed an agreement with the department of tourism in 2017 to establish the TTF, which “focuses exclusively on the transformation of the South African tourism sector”, he said.

Motsepe said tourism is seen as one of the cheapest and easiest ways of growing the economy and creating jobs but most people are left out of this niche sector.