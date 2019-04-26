Finalists announced for the 2019 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

The finalists of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, which recognise supplier development best practice in SA, have been announced. Now in their second year, the awards acknowledge successful supplier development programmes that are making a lasting impact on the SA economy.

More than 400 entries were received this year from both private and public sector enterprises, representing a wide array of industries including healthcare, mining, manufacturing and the built environment. “These businesses are moving beyond the scorecard and realise they have a corporate and social responsibility to transform their supply chain, diversify procurement and actively engage in real Enterprise and Supplier Development initiatives,” says Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola.

“The calibre of this year’s entries was notable, with some applicants displaying a clear step change in their initiatives since last year. This is a clear indicator supplier development is a way to build future strategic advantage and, when coupled with stronger industry networks and a long-term view on supporting the successful growth of small suppliers, this results in future competitive advantage and a better future for all.”

The 2019 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards finalists who will be awarded across six categories are, in alphabetical order:

Accenture

Bosch Holdings

Compass Group Southern Africa

Distell

EnviroServ Waste Management (Pty) Ltd

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Hatch Africa (Pty)Ltd

MACSTEEL

Mr Price

Sappi Southern Africa

PWC

Telkom

ABInbev

Entries were adjudicated by a panel of industry experts including: Von Stander (group supplier development executive, Massmart – who was the overall winner in 2018); Mamosa Majope (MD, Wamobu Consulting); Nick Maweni (chairman BRICS fashion and marketing director, SAP Africa); Elmarie Goosen (director of operations, Collective Value Creation); Dr Rethabile Melamu (general manager: Green Economy, Innovation Hub); Litha Kutta (enterprise and supplier development director, Tiger Brands); Jono Hanks (director, Incite); Jon Foster-Pedley (dean, Henley Business School); and Catherine Wijnberg (CEO and Founder, Fetola).

Winners of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards will be recognised at an interactive breakfast on May 22 2019, in Parktown, where the following awards will be made:

The Newcomer Award

The Nation-builder Award

The Local Manufacturing and Small Supplier Award

The Innovation Award

The Impact Award

The Overall Winner

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards are presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Tiso Blackstar Group.

