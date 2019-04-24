Attend our Investment Dialogue on how elections will affect SA markets and investors

With SA's hotly contested elections around the corner, we are living in uncertain times. The elections results are unpredictable and SA's post-election future seems precarious.

What do our leading political analysts foresee? And what are the implications for our economy? While rating agency Moody’s has given us a break for now, SA remains just one notch away from being downgraded to junk status.

Then there is the rapidly responding market. From a trader’s perspective, what opportunity does this volatility, particularly in terms of the rand and its effect on JSE-listed shares, present? Can these opportunities, brought about by uncertainty, be exploited by those in the know?

Join us at the next BDFM Investment Dialogue, in partnership with IG Markets, where an expert panel will discuss "Trading the Elections: What to Expect from the Upcoming Elections and How the Markets are Likely to React".

Our panel includes:

Thabiso Tema (presenter of Power Drive, Power FM)

Gareth van Onselen (head of politics, IRR South Africa)

Ranjeni Munusamy (associate editor: analysis, Tiso Blackstar Group)

Garth Mackenzie (founder & editor, Traders Corner)

The details

Date: May 2 2019

May 2 2019 Time: 8am–10.40am

8am–10.40am Venue: Johannesburg (details upon RSVP)

Please note that seats are limited and cannot be guaranteed.