How behavioural finance can help you manage forex volatility better

It’s hard to make forecasts, especially about the future, goes the old saying (attributed to Yogi Berra and Mark Twain, among others), and anyone in the foreign exchange market will understand the pitfalls of trying to predict exchange rates.

This has been particularly true of the rand over the years. Due to its relatively high liquidity levels, it’s often used by foreign traders as a proxy for other emerging market currencies. This makes the rand susceptible not just to South African-specific issues, but also broader sentiment towards emerging markets.

So anyone trying to forecast moves in the rand has not only had to deal with a plethora of domestic drivers – changes in the leadership of the ANC, sovereign credit ratings among them – but also global issues like US monetary policy and trade wars, which have more to do with what’s going on in Washington and Beijing than Pretoria.

As we’ve seen, sentiment around these drivers can change rapidly, rendering even the best econometric models futile at times. But understanding behavioural finance can help.

What is behavioural finance?

Behavioural finance has gained traction in recent years in academia and the financial services industry. Drawing on behavioural psychology, it can be applied to all areas of economic life, from personal finance to risk management. At the heart of behavioural finance is the idea that we all suffer from certain cognitive biases that prevent us from making rational decisions. Some are the result of how we have evolved as humans, while others come about through the way we were brought up or through our experiences.

The trauma of a market crash can make one overly conservative. On the other hand, a benign market over many years can make one overconfident. We tend to carry these biases not just into our personal decision-making, but also into our business decisions. Although we can’t avoid these biases, we can recognise them when they arise, and have a strategy in place for working around them. In that way, we can make better (and hopefully profitable) decisions.

Seven cognitive biases

Let’s look at some of the better known biases and see how they apply to foreign exchange risk management:

1. Loss aversion

This describes our unwillingness to realise a loss, even when it is the rational thing to do. Think of an investor hanging onto a loss-making share, in the hope that it will recover, or a company persisting with an expensive software programme that it’s purchased, even after finding it to be inferior to a cheaper option.

2. Hindsight bias

This bias is the tendency to regard unlikely events as highly predictable in hindsight, like an upset in an election or sports match. It’s easy to figure out why a currency moved sharply after the event, but things are not so clear-cut ahead of the time.

3. Confirmation bias

This is where we seek out arguments or evidence that support our own view, rather than give due weight to opposing arguments. We all have our own philosophies and ideas about how the world works but this can make us ignore or underestimate key information.

4. Overconfidence bias

This is about overestimating our skill and decision-making ability and underestimating the role of luck when things go well. A good example of this is surveys that show the vast majority of drivers believe themselves to be of above average competence when statistically this is impossible.