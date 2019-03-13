Business

Attend a Business Day Dialogue on small business and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Breakfast event in Durban will feature a keynote speaker and an expert panel

23 April 2019 - 13:23
Picture: 123RF/WILLYAM BRADBERRY
Picture: 123RF/WILLYAM BRADBERRY

Please note: this event is now closed.

 

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution results in a wave of technological change across industries, it is important to have a balanced relationship between the government and development finance institutions to empower small, medium-sized and micro enterprises and cooperatives.

Join us to discuss this topic at a Business Day Dialogue breakfast event in Durban in partnership with Ithala Development Finance Corporation and the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

The main speaker at the event will be Sihle Zikalala, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

There will also be an interactive panel discussion featuring senior executives and stakeholders who play a key role in driving economic transformation in the province.

The details

  • Date: March 19 2019
  • Venue: Durban ICC, 45 Bram Fischer Road, Durban
  • Time: 7.30am–10am

If you would like to attend, please email your name, surname, job title and phone number to Tanja du Plessis on duplessist@tisoblackstar.co.za.

