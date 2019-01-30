PREVIEW | Herman Mashaba offers business insights ahead of 2019 BDTV SME Summit
Business Day and Financial Mail subscribers get 15% off summit ticket prices
30 January 2019 - 15:54
The Business Day TV SME Summit is back and is set to equip you, the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owner and entrepreneur, with smart strategies and tools to take your business to the next level.
We are proud to announce Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba as the keynote speaker for the 2019 summit.
Here's what to expect from Mashaba's keynote speech:
Don’t miss out on these valuable insights. For the full agenda, visit www.smesummit.co.za.
Business Day and Financial Mail subscribers get a 15% discount on ticket prices.
SEATS ARE LIMITED, BOOK NOW.
Event details
Date: March 7 2019
Venue: The Empire Conference and Events Venue | Parktown
Time: 7.30am to 3.30pm
Ticket price: R995 excluding VAT
Subscriber ticket price: R845.75 excluding VAT
>> Click here to book your ticket.