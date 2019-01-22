Book a seat at the 2019 Business Day TV SME Summit

Having founded the now iconic hair-care brand, Black Like Me more than thirty years ago during the apartheid era and on the back of a R30,000 loan from a friend, Herman Mashaba knows a thing or two about finding a niche and owning it as an entrepreneur. He also understands the importance of supplier development initiatives that give startups a foothold to succeed in a country where remedying unemployment is a priority.

As mayor of the City of Johannesburg, and one of SA’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mashaba’s experience in establishing an entrepreneurial enterprise holds great value for small and medium-sized business owners in SA, and he will be highlighting the City of Johannesburg’s innovative drive to stimulate inner city opportunities and job creation.

Mashaba will be one of the presenters at the 2019 Business Day TV SME Summit, which will be taking place at The Empire Venue in Parktown on March 7 2019.

Now in its third year, readers are encouraged to book a seat at the Business Day TV SME Summit, which is a focused opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, incubators, franchisors, investors, as well as suppliers to the SME sector to come together and engage with experts in the business, technology, marketing and investment fields.

Sharing the secrets of success

Managing finances and obtaining funding and expansion capital are challenges many entrepreneurial businesses face as they look to grow their footprint in the market. Negotiating finance to ensure effective cash flow management, and being able to navigate complex tax issues are crucial skills all SMEs need in order to succeed.

The Summit is geared to deal with the most pressing concerns and needs of those operating in the SME sector. The lineup of speakers includes experts in the fields of business scaling, marketing strategy, intellectual property (IP) rights, and risk mitigation.

International perspective

An international perspective to entrepreneurship will also be provided through Business Day TV’s The Big Small Business Show and a pre-recorded session with Uri Levine: renowned serial entrepreneur and founder of Waze.

Levine was recently in SA as a guest of Tiso Blackstar to deliver the keynote presentation at the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards to an audience of CEOs from the top-performing companies on the JSE.

The details

Date: March 7 2019

Time: 7am – 3pm

Venue: The Empire Conference and Events venue, Parktown

Ticket Price: R995 ex VAT

To book, email Lucy Johnson on johnsonl@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Visit www.smesummit.co.za for the full lineup of expert speakers and topics.

Leading organisations supporting the SME Summit

Once again, leading organisations have committed their participation at the Business Day TV SME Summit, recognising it as one of the most effective platforms for SMEs to engage professional insights and facilitate knowledge-sharing in support of much needed entrepreneurial development in SA.

This year’s headline partners are Credit Guarantee Insurance Corporation of Africa Limited, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and Standard Bank. Other partners include BDO, Adams & Adams, Liberty, Payfast, GROW, The Tax Ombudsman, W&R Seta, Telkom, Santam and The Little Green Number.

Watch the highlights from last year: