This odd couple plots to save $100bn gold mining business

At the decade’s start, many companies bet on costly takeovers and mine developments that racked up debt but didn’t pay off — at least, not for shareholders; industry executives reaped handsome rewards.

Riskier jurisdictions

Last year, Barrick paid Thornton $7.7m in salary and incentives; Randgold paid Bristow $9.6m. That’s about double the compensation of the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest mining companies, including Rio Tinto. That said, a coalition of large investors, led by billionaire John Paulson, ranked Thornton and Bristow highly compared with their gold mining peers. The group likes that they have each been his company’s largest individual shareholder. Thornton has about a $68.3m stake in Barrick; Bristow owned about $70.6m worth of Randgold stock.

When the merger was announced, Thornton vowed the “New Barrick” would be the best gold company on the planet, with the least leverage, best returns, and at least five of the top-10 gold assets in the world.

In August, Thornton said he also wants to join with China on more projects around the world. Other partnerships could include the governments of Saudi Arabia or even Pakistan, people familiar with the company’s strategy say.

Acacia progress

But, as CEO, Bristow will have to turn around some current ventures. For example, the Pascua-Lama development in the Andes was closed amid environmental opposition on the Chilean side of the border.

His biggest headache will be Barrick’s majority-owned African subsidiary, Acacia Mining. Arguing Acacia wasn’t sharing its spoils fairly, Tanzania banned exports of unprocessed metal in 2017 and slapped the company with a $190bn tax bill — equal to almost two centuries worth of revenue.

In November, the Tanzanian Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau charged an employee, a former employee, and two of its business units with various charges including tax evasion, forgery and money-laundering. All have pleaded not guilty. A report by Rights and Accountability in Development (RAID), a UK charity, said last year that at least 22 people had been killed and 69 injured at Acacia’s North Mara mine since 2014 in clashes with security forces.

“Mark Bristow is inheriting a poisoned legacy,” says Anneke van Woudenberg, RAID’s executive director.

Acacia declined to comment. The company has repeatedly said that the situation at the mine, where it says it has struggled with trespassers looking to steal gold-bearing material, is improving. In its annual report it said intruder fatalities fell to two last year from 17 in 2014.

Fixing Acacia will also mean repairing relations with its management, after Thornton blindsided the team last year. As the Acacia board met in London, Thornton flew into Dar es Salaam by private jet, engaged in a six-hour meeting with Tanzanian President John Magufuli, and announced a preliminary deal that included a $300m payout that now seems close to being finalised.

Then, there’s the classic risk of any merger: the culture clash. Thornton is unfailingly genteel and rarely makes public comments. An erudite Sinophile, Thornton teaches global leadership at Tsinghua University in Beijing and is chair emeritus of the Brookings Institution, the Washington think-thank.

No secret