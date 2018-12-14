Stay, work or play with DStv Business

Capitalising on information is key to the success of any business – as is adding value to customers and stakeholders. DStv’s innovative new DStv Business packages are tailored to the needs of specific business customers, and offer the latest news channels, sport and entertainment from around the world.

DStv Business offers three brand-new, industry-specific packages: STAY (the perfect in-room entertainment option for hotels, lodges and bed and breakfasts); PLAY (ideal for viewing the latest sport and music in restaurants, bars and taverns) and WORK (with channels focused on entertaining and informing staff and customers in the workplace).

All three packages include the DStv Audio bouquet with more than 55 diverse channels as well as free-to-air channels including SABC 1, 2 and 3, eHD, and community stations such as SowetoTV, KZNTV and LTV.

There are three STAY packages, which offer an array of entertainment options aimed at helping businesses increase their star rating, increase in-room dining and attract frequently returning guests:

STAY Ultra offers more than 95 DStv channels, including general entertainment (M-Net, BBC First, Mzansi Magic and kykNET); movies; sport (including the full SuperSport bouquet); kids' channels; news and commerce; lifestyle; documentary; and religion and specialist channels (including foreign-language stations for international visitors).

STAY Essential offers more than 80 DStv channels across the same categories, and still includes M-Net and the full SuperSport bouquet.

STAY Basic gives your guests access to more than 50 DStv channels with a more local focus, and still includes M-Net and the bulk of the SuperSport bouquet.

There are also three PLAY packages offering businesses the ability to attract more customers, improve customer experience and generate higher customer return rates:

PLAY Ultra with 60+ channels is focused on public entertainment options with the full SuperSport bouquet, music, lifestyle channels, kids’ channels and news and commerce.

PLAY Essential offers access to 55+ channels with the full SuperSport bouquet and a smaller selection of kids’ and general entertainment channels.

PLAY Basic offers the bulk of the SuperSport and news and commerce channels, with fewer lifestyle and general entertainment options.

The WORK Basic package offers more than 45 channels, with the focus on the full SuperSport and news and commerce channel selection and several other invaluable channels aimed at creating an informed workforce, a stimulating work environment and providing entertainment for visitors at reception.

DStv Business is available in SA and Lesotho. To get DStv Business or find out more about the packages on offer, visit business.dstv.com or call +2711 289 2289.

This article was paid for by DStv Business.