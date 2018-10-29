Business

News Leader

WATCH: The big changes that could derail your investments

29 October 2018 - 10:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Big data, electric vehicles, demographics, climate change and cyber-threats. These are the five biggest influencers on our world over the next five years, and they will have a big effect on your investment strategy.

Martyn Briggs, vice-president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined Business Day TV to discuss these big trends.

Martyn Briggs, vice-president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, talks to Business Day TV about big data, electric vehicles and other big influencers

