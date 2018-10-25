Steinhoff scandal now putting orphans’ lives at risk

As the HIV epidemic devastated impoverished townships in the early 2000s, a big corporate philanthropist made it possible for charity Abraham Kriel to help hundreds of orphans.

Now that donor, Steinhoff International, is struggling to survive what could be the worst accounting scam in SA history — and charities are bracing for the day the support vanishes. The alternatives are so few, Abraham Kriel is even thinking about selling its sprawling 116-year-old Johannesburg headquarters.

“It’s been very stressful,” said Miemie Retsuri, who manages community services for Abraham Kriel in Soweto, where Steinhoff donations feed and clothe 400 children, many of whom have lost one or both parents to Aids.

With creditors circling and angry shareholders suing Steinhoff for the billions they lost when investors were blindsided by the scandal in December, it’s not hard to see how the most defenceless victims risk being cast aside.

Funding to non-profit organisations is typically one of the first things to go when a corporate sponsor plunges into financial difficulties. The demise of Lehman Brothers and Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme in 2008 left charities like the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York nursing substantial funding cuts.

“The unfortunate reality is that in difficult times resulting from reported corporate malfeasance, there’s less to give away,” said Amanda Bloch, founder and director of GastrowBloch Philanthropies in Cape Town. “When one funder dominates the funding base and the nonprofit doesn’t diversify, they stand the chance of damage and loss and human devastation.”

In Steinhoff’s case, two children’s charities are most vulnerable: Abraham Kriel and the Knysna Initiative for Learning and Teaching (KILT), which runs programmes to improve the quality of education for 12,000 kids. Their budgets rely heavily on the hundreds of thousands of dollars Steinhoff gives annually — money that will be hard to replace during an economic downturn, as unemployment hovers at 15-year highs and the government spends billions bailing out state businesses.

When approached by Bloomberg, a Steinhoff spokesperson said the company stood by both commitments. How sustainable that is depends on whether creditors who agreed to a debt revamp in July pressure Steinhoff to cut spending. A lot also rides on how damning the findings of an anticipated PricewaterhouseCoopers auditing investigation end up being.

In Soweto, hit hard by the HIV outbreak that peaked in 2006, there is a lot at stake for orphans. Steinhoff foots the bill for as many as 400 daily meals, some delivered directly to the kids’ homes where they share it with relatives who cannot afford basic necessities. On an October afternoon, the menu was a small serving of pap, spinach, carrots and beef stew along with four slices of bread and a banana.

“For each of the beneficiaries of the Steinhoff scheme, another three or four people are supported,” Retsuri said at the charity’s Emdeni centre in Soweto, where about 80 children gather for lunch each day. “The impact is huge.”

Programmes run by KILT at 15 schools are also in jeopardy. The charity got a whopping 86% of its budget from Steinhoff in the fiscal year ended February, or R10.9m, used to train and support teachers and principals, tutor students and pay for school infrastructure.

“Steinhoff funding made it possible to do the bulk of what we have done,” said Gill Marcus, executive director of KILT. “Given the cataclysmic events since December, credit should be given to Steinhoff’s interim board that they remain committed.”

Charities become vulnerable when sponsorship is drawn directly from a company’s annual profit rather than a separate foundation generating its own investment income, like the one Bill and Melinda Gates set up. Founder Bruno Steinhoff did not do that as the company he formed in 1964 mushroomed into, at its peak, a $26bn furniture retailer operating in over 30 countries via brands like Britain’s Poundland and Mattress Firm in the US.