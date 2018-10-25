Impact investing task-force created to draw in the private sector

A national task-force for impact investing, consisting of investment and asset management companies, pension funds, long-term insurers and banks, was formally launched on Thursday to mobilise and channel capital to under-funded social impact projects.

The task-force, which was born out of the Global Steering Group (GSG) for the impact investment summit in new Dheli two weeks ago, is still building membership but it is currently served by volunteer members, predominantly from the financial services sector, while the national planning commission will act as an observer. It also has individual volunteers who are not representing any institutions but rather command capital of their own.

“The key for us is getting people who determine how and where money is deployed. Our key priority is changing the psyche of SA’s key decision-makers to understand that investing is not just about a commercial bottom line. It’s about changing the environment in which we operate,” said Elias Masilela, executive chair of DNA Economics and chair of the task-force during SA’s first impact investment conference at which the task force was launched. Masilela said they hoped to also get family funds involved.

The task-force’s mission is to mobilise capital that will go into growing small businesses, dealing with unemployment and inequity, as well as investing in economic and social infrastructure such as education and healthcare facilities.

“If we get these variables right, we’ll get the economy ticking and that will crowd-in the private sector,” said Masilela.