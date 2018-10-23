Naspers to increase its stake in Indian online food delivery business

Naspers is planning to increase its stake in Indian online food delivery business Swiggy as the startup plots its third fundraising round of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Africa’s largest company by market value has indicated that it intends to support a financing that could raise more than $600m, Swiggy’s biggest to date, according to the people. There is also an opportunity to buy stakes from investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, they said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

Tencent Holdings, the Chinese internet giant in which Naspers owns a 31% stake, is also planning to invest in the fundraising, according to one of the people.

Naspers declined to comment. Swiggy, Tencent and Bessemer did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment. The story was first reported by VC Capital website.