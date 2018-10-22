Business

Hear Waze co-founder Uri Levine talk about market disruption

Serial entrepreneur to speak at BusinessLIVE event on how to disrupt inefficient markets

22 October 2018 - 16:33
Waze co-founder Uri Levine. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAN TAYLOR
Uri Levine is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder of Waze, the popular traffic app.

This year, he will be the keynote speaker at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, but there will be a second  opportunity to learn from Levine at a BusinessLIVE breakfast with him on November 9. 

Waze, one of the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation apps, is now used by more than 250m drivers around the world.

Since departing Waze – which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for $1.1bn – Levine has committed himself to mentoring young entrepreneurs, with a focus on “doing good and doing well”.

He is co-founder, chairman and investor at FeeX, the investment app; chairman and investor at Zeek, Engie and FairFly; and a board member at Moovit and Roomer.

Levine will share his insights on disrupting inefficient markets and improving under-functioning services by solving “big problems”.

The details

Date: Friday November 9

Time: 7.30am–10am

Place: The Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg

Tickets cost R695 each (excluding VAT). A 10% discount applies for table bookings (10 people per table).

Click here to book.

 

Need more information? Contact Melissa De Agrela on deagrelam@tisoblackstar.co.za.

