SA must unite to undo state capture crisis of confidence, says Nedbank’s Mike Brown

"The correlation between investment and sound governance is well known; you cannot get one without the other. In short, we cannot sustainably run successful businesses in an unsuccessful country, so we all need to do our part."

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a drive to attract an ambitious $100bn over the next five years. In 2017, foreign direct investment totalled just $1.3bn due to an underperforming commodity sector and political uncertainty, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in its 2018 world investment report.

Brown also highlighted the declining standards of governance in the private sector, pointing to the failures at Steinhoff and VBS Bank.

"For banks, these governance failures in the public and private sector are salutary reminders that we cannot take the trust of the public and our customers for granted. Ongoing vigilance is required to ensure that trust that has been established over time is not wasted by poor judgment and unethical behaviour."

He called on all stakeholders to rebuild trust and confidence, beginning with everyone delivering on their promises "big and small".

This must be accompanied by robust conversations, backed by the ability to hold one another accountable to achieve the common good, said Brown.

