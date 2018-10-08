Win a seat at a Business Day Dialogue on using technology to benefit your employees

In today’s hyperconnected world, we manage our personal lives through our devices. Shopping for household groceries; communicating with faraway family and friends; even finding a life partner – technology lets us live better, often via a single click and a seamless digital payment.

It’s no surprise that when it comes to our jobs, our expectations of technology are high – yet we are often left underwhelmed.

And from an employer’s perspective, meeting these expectations may seem insurmountable. When a business is under pressure to deliver a better customer experience, the "employee experience" often suffers.

However, we also know that attracting and retaining the best talent in the market is central to any company’s success.

At the next event in the Business Day Dialogues series, Dimension Data Middle East and Africa HR executive Michaela Voller will talk about the company’s human resources transformation and its implementation of digital programmes that deliver new benefits for employees while improving the employee experience and saving the company money.

Voller will then be joined on stage by a panel of industry experts to debate the dos and don’ts of managing employee data, in order to provide valuable insights to an organisation.

This event is ideal for all HR executives, directors and specialists; chief procurement officers; and anyone working in a related role.

The details

Johannesburg (Sandton): October 31, 8am–10.30am

October 31, 8am–10.30am Cape Town (Lower Long Street): November 1, 8.30am–11am

Times and venues to be announced soon.

Want to win a seat at this event?

We are giving away 10 tickets for each event.