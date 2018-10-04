Business

UK OUTSOURCING

SA call centres set for a big Brexit jobs windfall

04 October 2018 - 05:09 Wendell Roelf
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

SA’s burgeoning call-services sector, which gets more than half its work from Britain, could attract larger inflows as the effect of Brexit weighs and companies seek savings by moving operations offshore, industry officials said on Wednesday.

Cultural affinity, good English language skills and similar time zones helped spur the sector seeking to compete with India and the Philippines in a global industry worth $89bn in 2017. "When there is uncertainty, the outsourcing industry blooms. Obviously there is huge uncertainty around Brexit and that provides outsourcing opportunities... to countries such as SA" said Kerry Hallard, president of the London-based Global Sourcing Association.

"SA is building itself a reputation for customer service and if it carries on promoting that then it could really benefit from Brexit immediately," she said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Cape Town.

According to Everest research firm, SA’s global services market grew about 22% a year over the past four years, twice the global industry growth rate. Supported by a government incentive scheme that pays investors for each job created, the sector now employs about 40,000 people.

Highly skilled niche jobs for financial services, legal, healthcare and technology are also available in business process outsourcing (BPO) hubs of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg where Amazon, Capita and Serco are global firms present.

Brandon Aitken, chief commercial officer in SA for Webhelp, a BPO firm that employs 35,000 people in more than 25 countries, said it would welcome at least two new UK brands in 2019. Operational costs could be up to 60% lower than those in Britain and Australia, said researchers.

"With the rand free-falling and if you are in the UK and looking to outsource to SA, then obviously it’s very attractive from a labour pool, from a cost-saving and skills perspective," said Jordan Shaw, head of commercial business at Talksure call centre.

Reuters

Theresa May says the end of austerity is nigh

The UK government has already relaxed a 1% cap on pay increases in place since 2010
World
10 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa and May are in same leaky boat

Unfortunately, in both cases short-term party considerations are likely to win over the greater good
Opinion
24 days ago

EDITORIAL: Stepping up for the trade dance

It is extraordinary what a terrible retail politician May is; we are so familiar with the urbane, erudite model of the British political leader
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH: How Theresa May views SA’s land reform plans

ETM Analytics' MD and head of research, George Glynos, talks to Business Day TV about UK Prime Minister Theresa May's short visit to SA
Economy
1 month ago

Theresa May headed for SA, with entourage of 29 business bigwigs

She will present Cyril Ramaphosa with the SS Mendi Bell‚ from the ship that sank with hundreds of black South Africans aboard in 1917
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA call centres set for a big Brexit jobs windfall
Business
2.
Slow economy will not mute black industrialist ...
Business
3.
Bulk commodities drive uptick in SA mining
Economy
4.
There are still far more men than women in labour ...
Business

Related Articles

World Bank lowers SA’s growth forecasts
Economy

SA's jobless rate ticks up in the second quarter
Economy

Fitch says Cyril Ramaphosa's big plans won't work
Economy

WATCH: CEOs vow to avoid retrenchments as far as possible
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.