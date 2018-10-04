SA call centres set for a big Brexit jobs windfall

SA’s burgeoning call-services sector, which gets more than half its work from Britain, could attract larger inflows as the effect of Brexit weighs and companies seek savings by moving operations offshore, industry officials said on Wednesday.

Cultural affinity, good English language skills and similar time zones helped spur the sector seeking to compete with India and the Philippines in a global industry worth $89bn in 2017. "When there is uncertainty, the outsourcing industry blooms. Obviously there is huge uncertainty around Brexit and that provides outsourcing opportunities... to countries such as SA" said Kerry Hallard, president of the London-based Global Sourcing Association.

"SA is building itself a reputation for customer service and if it carries on promoting that then it could really benefit from Brexit immediately," she said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Cape Town.