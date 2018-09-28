Business

GENDER UPDATE

There are still far more men than women in labour market

Households headed by jobless women are most likely to depend on social grants

28 September 2018 - 05:07 Theto Mahlakoana
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Although there has been a steady increase in the number of women in the working-age population, men continue to participate in the labour market in greater numbers.

This is according to a gender series report released by Stats SA, tracking trends and patterns of economic empowerment in areas related to gender.

The report showed that levels of employment increased by 3.7-million from 2001 to 2017. However, the number of employed men increased by about 2.3-million, versus 1.3-million women.

As a result of the persisting unemployment levels among women, the households headed by them were found to be the most likely to depend on social grants. The number of recipients of child-support grants rose from 9-million to 13-million from 2009 to 2017.

The highest levels of employment for women were among those 35 to 44 years old. Urban women were most likely to be in employment, with 35-to 44-year-olds having the highest participation at 80.2%.

There was a near equal number of men and women who owned bank accounts and investment savings in 2016 and 2017. Women dominated the informal savings space through stokvels at 65.1%.

The report noted an increase in the number of female-headed households that owned formal dwellings from 2002 to 2017. This improvement was observed in the Northern Cape, the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Free State. This was partly due to increases in the provision of housing subsidies by the government, the report said.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Gender-equality index highlights big data gaps ahead of 2030 deadline

A report shows that most governments do not prioritise data collection on issues affecting girls and women
World
8 days ago

Of SA's senior management, just one in five is a woman

A PwC survey shows that 61% of women are paid less than the median of the sample‚ compared to 39% of men
Business
1 month ago

Women hit the glass ceiling in top companies

New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 ...
Business
1 month ago

The only three women chief economists at the world’s biggest banks

Janet Henry, Catherine Mann and Michala Marcussen are the first women to rise to their positions at the banks they work for, which underscores just ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Gender Pay Gap Report: women are underrepresented and underpaid

Absa’s Maria Ramos, who earned nearly R30m in 2017, is a rarity in the boardrooms of SA’s listed firms
Business
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
There are still far more men than women in labour ...
Business
2.
Internet firms siphon off half of all US advert ...
Business
3.
WATCH: The World Bank on doing business in SA
Business
4.
World Bank survey: Cape Town is ‘fastest in ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.