Business

News Leader

WATCH: The World Bank on doing business in SA

20 September 2018 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The World Bank released its 2018 report on Doing Business in SA, the report compares business regulations for SMEs in nine urban areas and four maritime ports to show whether the regulations enhance or constrain business activity.

The report says there have been some improvements in the ease of doing business in the country, but the pace of change is slow.

Moussa Traore, World Bank project leader of the sub-national doing business unit, joined Business Day TV  to discuss the findings of the bank’s report in greater detail.

The World Bank’s Moussa Traore talks to Business Day TV  about the findings of a report on doing business in SA

World Bank survey: Cape Town is ‘fastest in issuing permits and approvals’

Joburg now performs well in registering property and getting electricity, which was an area of improvement, ease of doing business study shows
Business
5 hours ago

Danske Bank CEO quits over €200bn money laundering scandal

The Danish bank details compliance and control failings that allowed illegal funds to flow through its small Estonian branch
Companies
14 hours ago

Bank of Baroda features in India’s plan to merge three state-run lenders

A state panel recommends merging Vijaya, Dena and Bank of Baroda to create India’s third-largest bank by loans
World
1 day ago

Gauteng’s health services meltdown hurts mental health

Patients in Gauteng battle to access psychiatric care amid hiring freeze, writes Melody Emmett
Life
1 day ago

Central banks shift course as turmoil shakes Africa

Banks are likely to usher in an end to the continent’s easing cycle
World
1 day ago

SA’s cities making ease of doing business better, but still need to improve

A World Bank Group report on doing business in SA, judged against five criteria, is a tale of cities moving forward, but not always in sync
National
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: The World Bank on doing business in SA
Business
2.
World Bank survey: Cape Town is ‘fastest in ...
Business
3.
Cape Chamber of Commerce happy about Alan Winde’s ...
Politics
4.
SA’s cities making ease of doing business better, ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.