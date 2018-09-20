WATCH: The World Bank on doing business in SA

The World Bank released its 2018 report on Doing Business in SA, the report compares business regulations for SMEs in nine urban areas and four maritime ports to show whether the regulations enhance or constrain business activity.

The report says there have been some improvements in the ease of doing business in the country, but the pace of change is slow.

Moussa Traore, World Bank project leader of the sub-national doing business unit, joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings of the bank’s report in greater detail.