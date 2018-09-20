Do today’s recruitment ads hit the mark? Vote now ahead of the 2018 Amara Awards

When human resource departments have to recruit exceptional talent – particularly with high-level skills and expertise – they need to attract the best candidates in a competitive market.

But businesses often need to deliver something extra to gain the attention of highly qualified people who may not even realise they are ready for a new opportunity. Often it’s those individuals who are already in great jobs with great benefits that HR officers want to reach, and that is where effective recruitment advertising pays off.

But what is effective advertising for the job market?

“When companies place recruitment ads, they need to understand that the look, feel and wording of their ads represent their corporate brand,” says Reardon Sanderson, general manager of group sales and marketing at Tiso Blackstar Group.

“Agencies that place ads without creative forethought can cheat themselves – and potential candidates – out of great opportunities by not properly showcasing the exciting possibilities on offer in their organisation. As a media group we offer significant guidance to our clients on how best to profile their organisations, so they receive the highest-quality applications.”

The costs of appointing new talent can have significant bottom-line implications for businesses, which makes it imperative for HR to bring the most suitable candidates on board from the get-go – and an effective print recruitment ad is the first step.

“With this in mind, it’s that time of year when we once again recognise the achievements of the recruitment industry at the annual Amara Recruitment Awards, where the creative newsprint categories for the public, private and education sectors will be hotly contested,” Sanderson says.

The Tiso Blackstar Group Amaras is the leading awards event for outstanding service and achievement in the South African recruitment industry, across both the public and private sectors.

The 2018 Amara judging panel – comprising Nikki Munsie, Ross Mengel, Ian Mann, Dr Kgomotso Kasonkola and Monalisa Zwambila – have shortlisted finalists for the best creative recruitment advert in the private, public and education sectors.

Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite award submissions.

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday September 28 2018. The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on November 17 2018 in Hydepark.

For more information, contact Jude James at jamesj@tisoblackstar.co.za.