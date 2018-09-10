Business

You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue with the Sanral CEO

At this free event, hear about the efficient movement of goods and people in SA through road infrastructure

10 September 2018 - 17:17
Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma. Picture: SUPPLIED

The next event in the Business Day Dialogues series is taking place on September 20 in Mbombela (Nelspruit), Mpumalanga.

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma will discuss how to ensure the efficient and safe movement of goods and people through world-class road infrastructure.

He will be joined on stage by Sanral Northern Region manager Progress Hlahla and Dumisani Magagula, senior manager: road safety education at the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison.

This event is ideal for anyone from the public and private sector, in government or the logistics and transport industries.

The details

  • Date: Thursday September 20 2018
  • Time: 8am-10am
  • Venue: Umbali Events Venue, 44 and 45, Cromdale, corner of Glenwood and R40, Nelspruit

This event is FREE to attend but space is limited and booking is essential.

Click here to book your seat by September 14.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Business rescue practitioner wants to be front of ...
Business
2.
Regulated online contracts would create exports ...
Business
3.
Motoring bosses deny new automotive policy is a ...
Business
4.
Businesses would be wise not to offend the black ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.