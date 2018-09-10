You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue with the Sanral CEO
At this free event, hear about the efficient movement of goods and people in SA through road infrastructure
10 September 2018 - 17:17
The next event in the Business Day Dialogues series is taking place on September 20 in Mbombela (Nelspruit), Mpumalanga.
South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma will discuss how to ensure the efficient and safe movement of goods and people through world-class road infrastructure.
He will be joined on stage by Sanral Northern Region manager Progress Hlahla and Dumisani Magagula, senior manager: road safety education at the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison.
This event is ideal for anyone from the public and private sector, in government or the logistics and transport industries.
The details
- Date: Thursday September 20 2018
- Time: 8am-10am
- Venue: Umbali Events Venue, 44 and 45, Cromdale, corner of Glenwood and R40, Nelspruit
This event is FREE to attend but space is limited and booking is essential.
Click here to book your seat by September 14.
