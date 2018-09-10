You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue with the Sanral CEO

The next event in the Business Day Dialogues series is taking place on September 20 in Mbombela (Nelspruit), Mpumalanga.

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma will discuss how to ensure the efficient and safe movement of goods and people through world-class road infrastructure.

He will be joined on stage by Sanral Northern Region manager Progress Hlahla and Dumisani Magagula, senior manager: road safety education at the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison.

This event is ideal for anyone from the public and private sector, in government or the logistics and transport industries.

The details

Date: Thursday September 20 2018

Thursday September 20 2018 Time: 8am-10am

8am-10am Venue: Umbali Events Venue, 44 and 45, Cromdale, corner of Glenwood and R40, Nelspruit

This event is FREE to attend but space is limited and booking is essential.