Banking Association wants to make submissions about land reform

Basa wants to ensure any change to the constitution does not make investors, or potential investors, ‘jittery’

30 August 2018 - 18:33 Pericles Anetos
Cas Coovadia. Picture: THE TIMES
A land summit and the creation of an ombudsman for land reform are some of the submissions the Banking Association of SA (Basa) will make to parliament next week over whether the constitution should be changed to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Basa MD Cas Coovadia said that the disparity of land ownership in SA as result of apartheid could be dealt with through public-private partnerships with government and the agribusiness sector. He noted that the summit to review the land-reform programme would host critical players and give them an opportunity to "thrash out" whether compromises need to be made. The creation of an ombudsman would also create a level playing field for people seeking land restoration, he said.

Basa also called for a comprehensive land audit; the creation of an electronic national database; the release of suitable, state-owned land for urban human settlements; and redistribution in rural areas.

Coovadia said that while Basa does not think it is necessary for the constitution to be changed to ensure land reform, any change should be done in a way that does not undermine property rights. "If property rights are undermined that is a critical pillar for investment and would measure negatively to draw investment."

The critical issue for SA is attracting investment and stimulating growth to tackle the rampant issues of poverty and unemployment. It is necessary to determine whether a change in the constitution will promote growth and investment — or inhibit it, he said.

"The last thing we need in this country at the moment is rhetoric or legislation that gets investors jittery, or potential investors jittery, and stops us from moving from the very pedestrian growth we have."

Banks have continued to provide loans to commercial farmers despite the uncertainty about land reform. Unaudited figures of the big four banks show that loans to commercial farmers had increased to R148bn at the end of June 2018, from R133bn at December 2017. Banks hold about R1.6-trillion in property loans.

Bungling the execution of expropriation without compensation could create uncertainty in SA for a number of years, said Pierre Venter, the GM for human settlements at Basa. Venter pointed out that the agriculture sector was quite a small portion of the assets of commercial lenders, but a mass default could create a contagion risk for the banking sector.

"But another thing I think it is important [to note], you’re not suddenly going to find all agricultural land expropriated at the same time, so it would be staggered over a long period."

