This year‚ research focused on the management makeup of SA’s Top 40 listed companies‚ as well as a random selection of 40 other large-to-medium-sized organisations with offices in SA (called the Broad 40).

"It really does appear that the corner office is the final frontier for women in the country‚" said Advaita Naidoo‚ COO of Jack Hammer.

She said what was particularly interesting was the fact that companies did express their desire to appoint female — particularly black female — leaders. "What is not clear is why‚ despite this gender transformation agenda‚ women are simply not being appointed to the top job‚" said Naidoo.

This year’s research showed that in SA’s Top 40 companies‚ there was only one female CEO: Maria Ramos of Absa. This is a drop from 2012’s research‚ when there were two female CEOs.

Naidoo said the situation appeared somewhat more positive in the Broad 40‚ with four female CEOs. She explained however that this represented a 0% increase in female representation in the top job‚ with exactly the same number of female CEOs as measured in the Broad 40 in 2012.

At executive level this year‚ from a total of 373 executives in the Top 40 companies‚ 83 (22%) were women. This represented a slight increase from the 17% female representation in 2015.