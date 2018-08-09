AI disruption is coming to an industry near you

"Workers of all skills levels are at risk. Accountants, auditors and dental technicians are all highly skilled and their jobs are extremely susceptible to automation. In the US, a number of automated tax services are already available. But trends suggest that people in low and medium-skilled occupations are generally more at risk than those who require extensive education," said Le Roux.

Government says that it is preparing for the changes that will come about as a result of the technological advances.

It recently appointed an inter-ministerial task team to lead SA’s fourth industrial revolution strategy. The task team is led by Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, and includes his trade and industry as well as higher education counterparts.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said recently there would be "serious winners and losers" as a result of the fourth industrial revolution and the country needs to be well prepared to reap the benefits, or be burdened by the negative consequences.

Davies noted that while technological changes have the capacity to benefit the country and the whole world in many ways, lower skilled people are going to find it more difficult to get jobs. Thus talent development and up-skilling will be crucial.

In July, industry Ministers from BRICS countries signed a declaration on the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution.

"We adopted a declaration. The gist of it is that we have been talking about partnerships within BRICS to prepare us all for the fourth industrial revolution and to ensure that the benefits of this are widely defused and they outweigh the risks and downsides," said Davies.

The fourth industrial will undoubtedly have a major impact and change the the world as we know it, but it remains to be seen whether the impact will be largely positive or negative.

