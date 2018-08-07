Black Business Council votes in new high-powered leadership team

After extending its elections late into the night on Tuesday, the Black Business Council (BBC) has elected its new leadership.

At the helm of the organisation is Sandile Zungu, the owner of Zungu Investments Company (Zico) and one-time adviser to former president Jacob Zuma, who was elected as president at the PwC offices in Waterfall.

Among the other officials elected was Bridgette Radebe who was elected as chairperson. Radebe is SA’s first black female mining entrepreneur and president of the country’s largest mining chamber, the South African Mining Development Association. She is also the sister of BBC co-founder Patrice Motsepe and the wife of Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The vice-president for professionals is Nkuli Bogopa, who is also the president of SA Institute of Black Property Practitioners and the group property manager for mining conglomerate Rio Tinto, while vice-president for organised business is Keith Thabo, the president of Namec telecoms.

Judy Nokwedi, who is the chief operating officer of the Tourism Investment Corporation, will take over as secretary-general. Bonolo Ramokhele, who is the cofounder of investment holding company Leofortis Group, is treasurer general and Tilson Manyoni, the founder of business solutions company Acutech, is head of policy.

The BBC represents black professionals, business associations and chambers. Representatives of the 54 members held lengthy closed discussions ahead of the election.

The business organisation has been marred by controversy in recent months and has been unable to elect a permanent president following the suspension of Danisa Baloyi.

Baloyi was suspended in December pending an investigation into a missing R5m donation from the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). Baloyi denied the allegations, but was replaced by Gilbert Mosena as acting president.

MenonS@businesslive.co.za