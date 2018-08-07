Black Business Council extends late-night meeting to elect new leadership

The Black Business Council (BBC) extended its meeting to elect new leadership late into Tuesday evening after long closed-door talks delayed the process.

The election process was delayed by several hours at the PwC offices in Waterfall, outside Johannesburg. The organisation was still taking nominations long after a scheduled press conference, and voting had yet to start.

The chairperson, president, vice-president of professionals, vice-president of business, treasurer general and secretary-general will be elected.

The BBC represents black professionals, business associations and chambers. It was co-founded by billionaire Patrice Motsepe. Representatives of the 54 members held lengthy closed discussions before the nomination process.

The business organisation has been marred by controversy in recent months and has been unable to elect a permanent president following the suspension of Danisa Baloyi.

Baloyi was suspended in December pending an investigation into a missing R5m donation from the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). Baloyi denied the allegations, but was replaced by Gilbert Mosena as acting president.

When questioned about Baloyi on Tuesday, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said: "There are still legal processes going on so we can’t say much … we have got 80% of the money back."

