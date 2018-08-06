Business

Suresh Kana to be new head of King Committee from October

The leadership of SA’s corporate governance committee will move from Prof Mervyn King to Prof Suresh Kana on October 1, the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa announced on Monday.

King, who has been chairman of the King Committee since its inception in 1992, will remain a member in a new role as chairman emeritus.

Kana joined the King Committee in 2000 and has been involved in the development of the King II, King III and King IV Reports.

His board positions on JSE-listed companies included chairman of Imperial and Murray & Roberts. He also chairs the Audit Committee of the UN World Food Programme based in Rome.

King’s role at the International Integrated Reporting Council will also change from chairman to chairman emeritus on October 1. He will continue his advisory and advocacy roles to both these committees.

