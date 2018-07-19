Trade war throws shroud of secrecy over Farnborough boasts

Farnborough — The Farnborough Airshow is typically one of the world’s most publicity-focused business events, with plane giants and airline bosses battling to win headlines for deals signed under the roar of stealth fighter displays.

Not so this week, when Airbus and Boeing announced almost 300 orders from unnamed buyers, reversing the PR rulebook.

Airbus led the anonymous jetliner haul with almost 200 orders worth $24bn at list prices, while Boeing said it had signed provisional deals with four unnamed customers for a total of 94 planes worth almost $11bn at catalogue prices.

Airbus declined to discuss the identity of the buyers, but industry sources said its list was dominated by Chinese-related leasing companies.

Chief commercial officer Eric Schulz linked the reticence to global trade tension, telling analysts some Asian customers had asked Airbus not to fan growing disputes. "Undisclosed or disclosed, either way the order is there," he said.

"If that is enough to make airline customers want anonymity, what might they do if the trade disputes were to escalate?" Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris commented in a note.

Several top delegates cautioned against overstating the link with trade tension, however.

Numerous factors were at play when deciding when to reveal order plans, such as waiting for board or government approvals, they said.

Winning the air show competition also has something to do with the sequence of announcements, two industry sources said.

Airbus is behind Boeing in the race for orders this year.