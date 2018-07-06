Financial services consultants or ad agencies — who does it better?

These projects, the consultants say, better engage customers — and happen to be where the consultants excel.

"This industry has to re-organise," says Alicia Hatch, chief marketing officer of Deloitte Digital, where revenue jumped by almost a third to $4.1bn last year. "It’s really about responding to what brands need today versus trying to carry past models into the future."

Accenture has taken it one step further in recent weeks, starting to purchase online ad space for clients. Traditional agencies have long bought TV time, newspaper pages, and website slots in bulk, selling it to clients at a profit. This work typically accounts for as much as 20% of revenue at major ad groups and tends to be their most profitable business, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Accenture says its consultants have developed an expertise in the complex world of buying digital space that will help clients save money. The ad people say Accenture has an unfair advantage because it audits ad campaigns and knows how much agencies pay for space, though Accenture says it will strictly separate that part of the operation.

"The agencies feel threatened," says Ben Bilboul, CEO of Karmarama, a leading UK creative agency acquired by Accenture Interactive in 2016. "Their reaction is indicative of how significant it is to their business models."

While global advertising groups such as WPP, Publicis, and Omnicom are bulking up digital divisions that provide similar services, the IT consultants have a strong lead. Half the world’s top 10 ad-industry businesses are now consulting firms, according to trade publication Ad Age. Accenture Interactive is the world’s biggest stand-alone digital agency, with revenue of $6.5bn last year. Though that’s a third of WPP’s sales, it grew 35% last year, compared to 1.7% for WPP.

The consultants, after decades of helping companies streamline computer systems, are using their tech expertise to help marketers navigate a complex ad world, says Antonio Lucio, who oversees the marketing of computers and other gadgets sold by HP. Advertisers today must analyse reams of customer data to craft persuasive campaigns, show them to the right people at the right time, then measure the effect on sales.

"Who can add greater value to the totality of that system today? The consultant," says Lucio, who has hired Accenture to buy ad slots on the web and help his company better understand the impact of its promotions. "They know data, they know analytics, they have everything."